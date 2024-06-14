IU Southeast Presents Mid-Year Economic Update

The Indiana University Southeast School of Business offers faculty, business leaders, and community residents an opportunity to learn more about the local economy.

The Mid-Year Economic Update, sponsored by the IU Southeast School of Business, will be held at 8 a.m., Tuesday, June 25, 2024, in the Hoosier Room located in University Center North, on the IU Southeast campus at 4201 Grant Line Rd in New Albany. Breakfast is from 8:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. followed by the presentation.

Dr. Uric Dufrene, Sanders Chair in Business

Sanders Chair in Business Uric Dufrene will speak about national trends and the implications for the local economy. Dufrene, former IU Southeast School of Business dean, will also highlight the most recent data available for the Greater Louisville and Southern Indiana economy.

Dufrene, along with industry experts from the IU Kelley School of Business, shared economic predictions at the annual Indiana Business Outlook Panel last November. At the Mid-Year Economic Update, Dufrene will provide updates about the predictions made in November based on data from the first half of 2024, and he will offer predictions for the remainder of the year.

This event is free and open to the public, but reservations are required. For more information or to register by Friday, June 21, contact the School of Business at (812) 941-2362 or business@ius.edu. More information is available at https://go.iu.edu/economic-update.