Ten IU Southeast Faculty and Researchers Receive Promotion, Tenure

The Trustees of Indiana University approved promotions and tenure applications at their June 14, 2024, board meeting. Approved promotion in rank or tenure for faculty members, librarians, and researchers at Indiana University Southeast, will be effective July 1, 2024.

Faculty members and researchers approved for promotion from associate professor to professor include:

Brian Harper, Fine Arts Ceramics, School of Arts & Letters

Brian Harper holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Northern Arizona University and a Master of Fine Arts from the University of Iowa. His work has been exhibited in over 100 national and international exhibitions, including seven solo exhibitions.

Dr. Sumreen Asim, Elementary Education, School of Education

Dr. Sumreen Asim holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Curriculum and Instruction with a minor in educational technology from the University of North Texas, a master’s in science and environmental education from Brooklyn College, and a master’s in elementary education from Southampton College. Asim currently teaches STEM courses to both undergraduates and graduate students and has presented her work at regional, national, and international conferences including HASTI, KySTE, NSTA, AERA, ASTE, NARST, SITE, SSMA, and ISTE

Dr. Melissa Fry, Sociology, School of Social Sciences

Dr. Melissa Fry holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Sociology from the University of Arizona, a Master of Arts in Sociology from the University of Memphis, and a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from Grinnell College. Fry is a public and applied scientist who focuses on community development through applied work serving area nonprofit organizations, government entities, and coalitions.

Dr. Sara Walsh, Criminology & Criminal Justice, School of Social Sciences

Dr. Sara Walsh holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Criminal Justice from Indiana University Bloomington. Walsh is a professor of Criminology & Criminal Justice and the Director of the Master of Interdisciplinary Studies Program.

Dr. Subhranil De, Physics, School of Natural Sciences

Dr. Subhranil Deearned his Doctor of Philosophy in Physics from the University of Rochester. De has a theoretical research background in statistical physics and fluid mechanics. His main scholarly interest is the mechanics of various novel physical systems governed by Newtonian physics.

Dr. Victor Waingeh, Chemistry, School of Natural Sciences

Dr. Victor Waingeh earned his Doctor of Philosophy in Physical Chemistry from the University of North Dakota and a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from the University of Buea, Cameroon.

Faculty members and researchers approved for promotion from assistant professor to associate professor with tenure include:

Dr. Steffany Maher, English Education, School of Education,

Dr. Steffany Maher earned her Doctor of Philosophy in English Education, and a Master of Arts in English Education from Western Michigan University, and a Bachelor of Arts in English Education from Olivet Nazarene University.

Faculty members and researchers approved for promotion from senior lecturer to teaching professor include:

Timothy Haertel, Music Industry, School of Arts & Letters.

Timothy Haertel earned his bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Louisville. He is President and Chief Engineer of TNT Productions producing and engineering hundreds of album projects, concert recordings, and Lonesome Pine Series Radio Shows.

Faculty members and researchers approved for promotion from lecturer to senior lecturer include:

Elizabeth Reisz, Finance, School of Business

Elizabeth Reisz earned her MBA in Finance and Investment Management from Yale School of Management and a Bachelor of Science in Natural Resources from the University of Vermont.

Dr. Suparna Mukhopadhyay, Biology, School of Natural Sciences

Dr. Suparna Mukhopadhyay earned her Doctor of Philosophy in Molecular Genetics from the University of Louisville, a Master of Science in Zoology, and a Bachelor of Science in Zoology from the University of Calcutta, West Bengal, India.