Kornberg honored with IUAA Volunteer Leadership Award

NEW ALBANY, Ind. – Josh Kornberg was recently honored as a recipient of the Indiana University Alumni Association (IUAA) Volunteer Leadership Award, at a luncheon in Bloomington on June 21, 2024.

Developed in 2019, the IUAA Volunteer Leadership Award honors alumni volunteers who have committed years of service, and hours of advocacy, and ultimately have stewarded the Alumni Association’s mission forward. This award is given to emerging leaders in the Indiana University community and the IUAA family.

Kornberg, a 2012 IU Southeast graduate, has a history of service to IU Southeast and Indiana University, first as the Student Body President, student representative of the Executive Council, and leader of the Student Alumni Association while enrolled at IU Southeast. Following graduation, Kornberg served as Executive Council alumni member-at-large for seven years and joined the Board of Managers in 2018 and led as national chair from 2021-2022. He was also a member of the IU Southeast Board of Advisors in 2017-2019.

“I am honored to be recognized by the Alumni Association for my service to the Southeast campus and the university, as a whole,” said Kornberg. “It has been a joy to give back to the University that has literally shaped my personal and professional success.”

Kornberg is the executive director of Caesars Foundation of Floyd County, where he oversees the disbursements of funds for non-profit grants, scholarships, and small business loans. Kornberg manages about $40 million in assets. Previous leadership experience includes serving as executive director of development for the Ivy Tech Sellersburg campus, and manager of advancement and stakeholder engagement at the Kentucky Science Center.

Additionally, Kornberg is deeply engaged in his community where he works with YouthLink Southern Indiana and Metro United Way. He received a B.A. in communication studies from Indiana University Southeast, and an M.S. in business communication and Ed.D in educational leadership, both from Spalding University. Kornberg has been named Young Professional of the Year by Leadership Southern Indiana, One Southern Indiana, and 40 Under 40 by Louisville Business First.

When asked what he would advise young alumni, Kornberg said, “I have been engaged with numerous community groups throughout my professional life, and none have been more rewarding than my time with Indiana University. If given the chance to participate in the activities within the university – say yes! You won’t regret it.”

Other recipients of the 2024 IUAA Volunteer Leadership Award include Kareema Boykin of Indianapolis, Indiana, Jason Gerdom of Watertown, Massachusetts, and Jim Trilling of Arlington, Virginia.

The IU Alumni Association is a global alumni organization that brings more than 774,000 IU graduates together to support one another and Indiana University throughout their lives.