IU Southeast Student Success Center Recertified by National College Testing Association

The Indiana University Southeast, Student Success Center has been recertified by the National College Testing Association (NCTA). Criteria for certification are rigorous and are based on the NCTA Professional Standards and Guidelines, which were developed to guide post-secondary test centers in the delivery of quality testing programs.

The Indiana University Southeast Student Success Center is one amongst a growing number of test centers in the United States and around the world to have completed this intensive recertification process.

“With millions of educational, certification, and licensure tests administered around the world every year, the need for secure testing environments and trained testing staff has never been greater,” said Dr. Sara Rieder Bennett, President of NCTA. “The IU Southeast test center has set the bar high for other post-secondary test centers and achieved national status as a leader in excellent testing practices.”

Congratulations are extended to Regina McCarty and the entire staff at the Indiana University Southeast Student Success Center for maintaining high test administration standards and for providing excellent service to a wide variety of students and community members in the performance of their duties. This recertification will be in place for five years and can be renewed by demonstrating continued compliance to national standards.

The National College Testing Association, a non-profit organization dedicated to the promotion of professionalism and high-quality service in the administration of testing programs, offers certification to college and university test centers that demonstrate exemplary practices. NCTA membership numbers more than 2,200 testing professionals from 650 colleges and universities as well as 50 test companies and organizations offering test-related products and services.