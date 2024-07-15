Autumn Oehlstrom Named River States Conference Female Athlete of the Year

NEW ALBANY, Ind. – Autumn Oehlstrom was named the 2023-2024 River States Conference Female Athlete of the Year, the conference announced on Monday.



This award is given out to the top female athlete in the entire conference, which includes nine RSC women’s championship sports. The Athlete of the Year is selected via a vote of the conference athletic directors and comes from a pool of all Player of the Year recipients.



Oehlstrom is the first female athlete from IU Southeast to win the award since its inception in 2009-2010. She is also the first softball player in conference history to earn the honor

In two seasons at IU Southeast, Oehlstrom was the unquestioned top softball player in the River States Conference. A two-time River States Conference Softball Player of the Year and two-time NAIA First Team All-American, the senior outfielder helped lead the Grenadiers to two straight RSC Regular Season Championships and a pair of trips to the NAIA Opening Round.

The 2024 RSC Softball Player of the Year was the top performer in the league in nearly every offensive category, as she led the conference in batting average, RBIs, doubles, extra base hits, and total bases. In three of those categories – doubles, batting average, and runs batted in – her totals were enough to place her in the top ten nationally, with her 24 doubles ranking third in the nation.

Oehlstrom’s name appears up and down the Grenadier record books despite playing just two seasons at IU Southeast. In 2024, Oehlstrom set program single season records in doubles (24), RBIs (66), batting average (.507), and on-base percentage (.582). She also set the career home run record, finishing with 25 career home runs.