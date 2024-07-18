IU Southeast’s David Eplion Selected for National Academic Leadership Academy

Dr. David Eplion, Dean of the IU Southeast School of Business

Dr. David Eplion, Dean of the IU Southeast School of Business, has been selected as one of 38 higher education professionals by the American Association of State Colleges and Universities (AASCU) for this year’s Becoming a Provost Academy (BAPA). The program which kicked off this week in Denver, is offered in partnership with the American Academy Leadership Institute (AALI).

The yearlong leadership development program prepares seasoned academic affairs administrators to be effective and successful provosts. During the program, the aspiring provosts learn about the expectations of the role, network with colleagues, form lasting bonds, and gain comprehensive preparation in the areas of most critical concern to provosts. Subject matter experts—including sitting university provosts, presidents, and chancellors—will lead seminars addressing vital topics as they weave the themes of student success, diversity, equity, and inclusion into all discussions. Program participants will benefit from peer-to-peer learning, mentoring, and executive coaching.

“We are proud of the successful leaders BAPA has supported since its inception,” said Terry Brown, AASCU’s vice president of Academic Innovation and Transformation. “As regional public universities address challenges, we need academic leaders who put students at the center of their decision-making.”

“We are thrilled to welcome this year’s BAPA cohort to the program. We look forward to working with them during the year and watch them as their careers move forward over the next few years,” said Javier Cevallos, AALI president.

Eplion, a native of Jeffersonville IN, and graduate of Jeffersonville High School, holds a Bachelor of Science in Business from Indiana University, an MBA from Indiana University Southeast, and a PhD in Organizational Behavior and Human Resource Management from the University of Pittsburgh.

He joined the faculty of IU Southeast as an assistant professor of business management and human resources in 2001, rising to the rank of marketing and management department coordinator in 2011, AACSB accreditation and assessment coordinator in 2015, and Dean of the School of Business in 2016. Additionally, Eplion has consulted with regional and national businesses in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. He has authored and co-authored research in academic instruction, applied business management, and labor relations.

During his tenure as Dean of the IU Southeast School of Business, Eplion has developed and launched online master’s degree programs in management and strategic finance, introduced a sales management program to the region, supported by the state-of-the-art Sanders Sales Lab, increased scholarship and endowment funds supporting the school and students by 150%, and involved the campus as a founding partner in the Novaparke Innovation and Technology Campus to spur regional entrepreneurship.

“I am honored to have been nominated and will proudly represent IU Southeast at the Becoming a Provost Academy,” said Eplion. “Participating in this program will enable me to gain a deeper understanding of the comprehensive framework within which modern institutions of higher education operate. This knowledge will not only be beneficial in my current role as Dean of the School of Business, it will also strengthen my capacity to be an effective campus leader as we pursue our strategic goals and objectives.”

Since 2016, 40 BAPA participants have become provosts serving at AASCU member institutions, and 10 have gone on to become presidents or chancellors.