Achieving Goals Doesn’t Always Happen in a Linear Fashion

Indiana Senator Chris Garten participates in IU Southeast’s Commencement in May 2024

“The best laid plans of mice and men often go awry” is a common idiom attributed to the 18th century Scottish poet Robert Burns and still rings true today for many college students who may have to delay or pause their education.

In other words, life happens.

Over the decades, IU Southeast has traditionally attracted the “non-traditional” student with support and classes that fit into a working adult’s schedule or provide career paths for military veterans to transition to the private sector. According to the U.S. Department of Education, 30% of IU Southeast students are part-time and 70% are full time.[1]

Nationwide 58% of students who start college earn a degree in six years or less.[2] This still leaves a sizable chunk of students who have earned some college credits but have not been able to complete their degree program.

One such student is Indiana state Senator Chris Garten of Charlestown, Ind. who recently received his IU Southeast bachelor’s degree in August of 2023. Garten worked with IU Southeast academic advisor, Greg Roberts, M.A., to utilize the IU Southeast Degree Reclamation Program.

Garten Started IU Southeast in the Fall of 2000

After graduating with Honors from Scottsburg High School, Garten enrolled at IU Southeast full time and worked full time while commuting from his parents’ home.

“I was going to school to become a high school teacher in either history or political science and I also planned to become a high school basketball coach,” said Garten. “I had originally thought that I might play basketball for the IU Southeast Grenadiers and I had earned a roster spot, but I realized that the travel back and forth to school and my job was just too much and that I needed to focus on school.”

Then 9/11 Happened and Shook Garten to the Core

The beginning of Garten’s sophomore year the events of 9/11 changed everything, and he felt a duty and calling to serve his country.

“I was in class at IU Southeast when that first plane struck the World Trade Center and I remember seeing it unfold on the big screen TVs in the hallway,” said Garten. “I literally got in my car and drove to the recruiter’s office that day and started the process of joining the United States Marine Corps. I knew history was being written and I wanted to be able to answer to my future children and grandchildren the question of what did you do when America was under attack?”

In February 2003, Garten was deployed to Iraq in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and was part of the initial offensive. After completing his first deployment, Garten attended IU Southeast part time, worked full time, and served in the Marine Corps Reserves.

In 2005, Garten was a Gunnery Sergeant and Platoon Commander who led by example and volunteered for a second tour in Iraq. One day after signing his orders, Garten found out that his wife, Beth, was pregnant with their first child.

“I came home to a 3-month-old son and a lot of responsibilities,” recalled Garten. “Re-enrolling in school was just not an option at that time.”

Chasing the American Dream and Starting a Business Out of His Garage

In 2007, Garten founded Signature Countertops, Inc. out of his one-car, detached garage.

Garten mused that he and Beth started out with very little, but he had faith that “if I was honest with folks and outworked everybody, then we could be successful and build our business.”

Signature Countertops has since grown to be an award-winning industry and market leader in natural stone surfacing that employs 30 Hoosiers across Southern Indiana. In 2017, Signature Countertops expanded to their current showroom in Jeffersonville, Ind., in addition to their full-scale digital fabrication facility in Scottsburg, Ind.

Garten was Called to Serve Again – This Time as an Indiana state Senator

Garten is man that bustles with boundless energy and passion for serving his fellow Hoosiers. Rooted in humble beginnings in rural Lexington, Ind., Garten’s early years were defined by family challenges which included a broken home that was plagued with alcoholism, drugs and domestic violence.

“I was adopted by a loving family when I was 14,” said Garten. “Though I would not wish my childhood on anyone, my experiences helped make me the man I am today. I learned responsibility and the value of resilience at a very young age. It taught me when to fight and how to solve problems.”

Garten was elected in 2018, and again in 2022 as State Senator for District 45 representing Clark County and portions of Floyd County. In the Senate, Garten supports the Republican caucus in his role as Majority Floor Leader and serves on several committees, including Senate Appropriations and the State Budget Committee. He also chairs the Government Reform Task Force and Health Care Cost Oversight Task Force.

No Excuses – IU Southeast’s Degree Reclamation Program Opens the Door to a Diploma

During his work as a senator on the Commission for Higher Education, Garten realized he had some unfinished business regarding his IU Southeast education.

“As a father to three sons, one of my main goals is to remove all the excuses,” said Garten. “When my oldest son asked me why I didn’t have my degree, I had to self-evaluate. Was I selling myself short? And the answer was yes. Earning my degree helps write my story about who I am still aspiring to be. I can now stand in front of my kids proudly and hold that degree up and say it doesn’t matter how tough it is, let’s figure out how to get it done. Let’s find a way.

Working with Greg Roberts and the IU Southeast Degree Reclamation Program was a positive experience. They do such an excellent job of tailoring this program to meet the needs of everyone’s specific situation. The regional campuses throughout our state are such a huge asset and resource for our students because they are willing to meet the students where they are in their educational journey. I am inspired to explore looking into how I might be able to earn a master’s degree in public administration. It has put me in a position to say why not continue my education? It’s going to help me continue to serve my business, my community, my state, in a much better capacity that I can now, so why wouldn’t I want to pursue that?”

