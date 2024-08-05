IU Southeast School of Business makes Princeton Review “Best of” list for 18th year

For the 18th consecutive year, the IU Southeast School of Business has been named an outstanding business school, according to The Princeton Review®. The education services company recently named the school’s on-campus MBA program to its list of Best Business Schools for 2024.

The program has been so honored every year since 2006.

“All of the b-schools that made our list for 2024 deliver exceptional MBA programs,” said Rob Franek, The Princeton Review’s Editor-in-Chief. “We commend them for their excellent academics, and we recommend them highly to MBA applicants.”

IU Southeast exists to enrich the lives of people in our community,” said Dr. Michelle Williams, Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs. “Our consistently strong academic programs prepare students to achieve their goals, as evidenced by 99% of graduates being employed or attending graduate school within one year of graduation. The eighteen-year ranking of our School of Business among the best in the country attests to the excellence of our faculty and staff whose commitment to training students yields wider impacts. As a regional comprehensive university, we strive to adapt to ever-changing needs of our students who are the future citizens and workforce of our region.”

The Princeton Review editors weigh more than 60 data points in making their selections for their annual Best Business Schools lists. The selections for the 2024 list took into account data from surveys the company conducted in 2021-22 of administrators at 243 schools offering on-campus MBA programs as well as surveys over the past three academic years of 20,300 students enrolled in the programs.

The administrator survey requests data on topics from academic offerings, faculty, and career services to admission and graduation rates. The student survey asks students to rate their school’s academics, professors, administrators, and career services and to report on its campus culture as well as their career plans.

The IU Southeast School of Business is accredited by the Association of Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) International. Only eight percent of business schools worldwide achieve that status. Additionally, IU Southeast students consistently score in the top 10-15 percent of the national Educational Testing Service (ETS) major field test exams.

The IU Southeast School of Business offers a streamlined MBA program that typically allows students to complete their studies in just 15 months. Classes are offered in eight-week sessions to accelerate completion time and are offered in-person, online, or in a hybrid format.

Furthermore, the School provides five specialized tracks within the MBA program: accounting, human resources management, management, finance, and business data analytics. Students have the option to enhance their foundational MBA with these concentrations, requiring an additional six to nine credit hours of coursework.