IU Southeast School of Education Awarded WHAS Crusade for Children Grant

By Faye Camahalan, Dean of School of Education

The IU Southeast School of Education was recently awarded an $8,000 grant through the WHAS Crusade for Children program.

Dr. Sarah Sehlinger, program coordinator for Special Education at IU Southeast, wrote the application and says the grant will provide partial tuition scholarships to aspiring special education teachers over the period of Fall 2024 and Spring 2025.

“We are grateful for an endowed gift from Kosair Charities that makes a portion of this grant possible to support students studying to be special education teachers.”

Dr. Sarah Sehlinger with special education students wearing goggles provided by Visually Impaired Preschool Services (VIPS) to simulate different levels of visual impairments.

Sehlinger says special education teachers are in demand now more than ever to work with the growing number of students identified with various disabilities, including learning disabilities, autism spectrum disorders, and physical disabilities. The advocacy around disability rights and the need for equitable education contribute to the demand for skilled special education professionals.

Special education teachers are trained to create individualized education plans (IEPs) and to modify instruction to meet the unique needs of each student, which is essential for improving educational outcomes.

“As a special education teacher, you can be creative when figuring out how best to provide instruction to your students. You really must think outside the box,” said Sehlinger.

IU Southeast special education students participate in clinical experiences in local classrooms as part of their training.

“Our students do clinicals in a preschool, elementary, middle, and high school special education setting before they student teach. This gives them a variety of experience and allows them to determine what level would work best for them,” said Sehlinger.

Since 1971, Indiana University Southeast has been preparing special educators. Currently, the IU Southeast special education program includes undergraduate degrees in P-12 Mild Intervention and Dual degree with Elementary and Special Education; Post Bachelor’s program for Special Education for those seeking a first-time teaching license; and Master’s in Education with concentration in Special Education.