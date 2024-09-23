Tee off for IU Southeast’s 2024 School of Business Golf Scramble

The IU Southeast School of Business will host its annual 4-person golf scramble on Friday, October 4, at Hidden Creek Golf Club in Sellersburg.

Registration begins at 8 a.m., and the event will begin at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start. Prizes will be awarded for the top three teams, the longest drive, the longest putt and the closest to the pin. There will also be multiple prize drawings after the event has concluded.

The cost for a 4-person team is $600, with $160 being tax deductible. An individual costs $150, with $40 being tax deductible. This cost includes green fees, a golf cart, a pre-packaged breakfast, and a boxed lunch. For more information or to register, visit www.ius.edu/bus-golf.

Proceeds will benefit the IU Southeast Business and Economics Program and Enhancement Fund, which provides funding for various business programs, the startup of new programs, and undergraduate scholarships. For additional information, or to become an event sponsor, contact business@ius.edu or call 812-941-2362.