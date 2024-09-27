IU Southeast Garners 2025 Best Colleges Rankings from U.S. News & World Report

Indiana University Southeast garnered several prestigious rankings from the U.S. News & World Report annual college rankings.

Among citations, IU Southeast ranked #50 in Top Public Schools, #82 in Top Performers on Social Mobility, #138 in Regional Universities Midwest, and #218 in Top Undergraduate Nursing (BSN). IU Southeast’s rankings placed them first or second within each category compared to other colleges and universities in the Louisville metropolitan area. U.S. News analyzed more than 1,800 colleges and universities to determine their rankings.

“These rankings use a variety of indicators to assess aspects of educational quality,” said Michelle Williams, Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs. “Indiana University Southeast consistently places at the top of the list of local colleges and universities, making it a great choice with clear measures of excellence. Whether you want to look at academic program quality, return on investment, career outcomes, alumni engagement, student experience, social mobility, or other measures, IU Southeast provides students with transformative educational experiences.”

“Now in its 40th year, the Best Colleges rankings continue to be a trusted source of information for students and their families,” says LaMont Jones, Ed.D., managing editor for Education at U.S. News. “By considering factors such as social mobility and post-graduate success, we aim to help students choose schools that not only provide a quality education but also prepare them for a successful and fulfilling future.”

“The US News rankings show how IU Southeast offers quality and affordable higher education while improving the social mobility of our graduates,” said Debbie Ford, Chancellor of IU Southeast. “Just over half of our graduates complete their degrees with zero debt and over 80 percent of our graduates remain in the region we serve to live and work.”

The 2025 Best Colleges methodology is calculated using up to 17 key measures of academic quality for National Universities and 13 indicators for the National Liberal Arts Colleges, Regional Universities, and Regional Colleges. The formula uses data universally reported by schools or obtainable from third-party sources.

IU Southeast has three nationally recognized, accredited schools including the School of Business, School of Education, and School of Nursing. Through an agreement with the Commonwealth of Kentucky, Indiana University Southeast offers in-state tuition to students enrolled from eight counties in the Louisville region, making it the best financial value among four-year colleges and universities in the region.