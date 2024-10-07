IU Southeast to host Out of the Darkness Walk to support ending suicide

The IU Southeast Mental Health & Wellness Series and Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) are sponsoring the (Floyd and Clark County) Out of the Darkness Community Walk to support efforts to end suicide.

The walk will occur at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, at McCullough Plaza on the IU Southeast campus. Registration will open at 9 a.m. Those interested can also register at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention website, afsp.org.

Walkers begin the 2-mile Out of the Darkness walk at IU Southeast in 2023“We are deeply honored to host the Out of the Darkness Walk on the campus of Indiana University Southeast,” said Amanda Stonecipher, vice chancellor of student engagement. “This event is a powerful testament to our community’s commitment to mental health and suicide prevention. By coming together, we have the opportunity to honor those we’ve lost and support each other in breaking the stigma around mental health. We invite everyone to join us in this important cause and walk together towards a brighter, more hopeful future.”

Participants will gather at the campus clock tower in McCullough Plaza for the 2-mile, non-competitive walk around campus.

Proceeds from the walk will benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, which launched its Out of the Darkness Campus Walk campaign in 2010. Since then, walks have occurred on college and high school campuses across the country.

Walkers gather at McCullough Plaza for the annual Out of the Darkness Walk to end suicide.“Deaths by suicides continue to outpace deaths by homicide and armed conflict, but we hear so little about this type of loss, largely due to stigma and fear,” said Michael Day, director of IU Southeast’s Counseling and Psychological Services. “The Out of the Darkness walks are working to change both the stigma and the number of losses due to suicide. Please consider joining the effort to honor those we have lost and fight back against the loneliness and isolation that contributes to so many of our neighbors and loved ones considering the final decision.”

There will be free parking on campus. Restrooms and water will be available for participants.