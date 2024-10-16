IU Southeast seeks input from recent graduates

Indiana University Southeast has partnered with Lightcast, a global leader in labor market data, to conduct a national online survey to collect career pathway data from alumni.

“Understanding the professional journeys of our alumni is crucial,” said Dr. Debbie Ford, Chancellor of IU Southeast. “The data collected from this survey will not only help us celebrate their successes but also inform how we can continue to evolve and meet the needs of current and future students.”

The National Alumni Career Mobility Survey (NACM) will be open from October 15 through December 15, seeking career satisfaction and insights from college and university alumni who completed their degrees in calendar years 2014 and 2019.

The data collected by this survey will help the institution better understand the professional pathways of their graduates and prepare future alumni for continued and improved career success. All alumni from 2014 or 2019 are asked to look for an email from IU Southeast in the coming weeks and complete the short survey.

“We encourage all 2014 and 2019 graduates to take part in the NACM survey,” said Ford. “Participating in this national survey allows IU Southeast to contribute to a broader understanding of higher education’s impact on career mobility. We’re proud to be part of this effort to advance opportunities for graduates nationwide.”