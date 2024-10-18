Duke Energy, IU Southeast welcomes the community to IUS Fest on October 25-26

Families enjoying touch a truck at the IUS Fest in 2023

Indiana University Southeast is proud to partner with Duke Energy to present the third annual IUS Fest, taking place on Saturday, October 26th, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The event, which combines the spirit of homecoming with the excitement of a fall festival, will be held on the IU Southeast campus and is free for alumni, families, and the community.

“IUS Fest is a wonderful opportunity to showcase what an amazing resource Indiana University Southeast is for our region,” said Lisa Huber, government and community relations manager for Duke Energy. “For some families, this could be their first visit to see the beautiful campus.”

Friday: Paddleboat Regatta

The festivities kick off with the return of the Paddleboat Regatta on Friday, October 25th, at 4:00 p.m. The IUS Fest Paddleboat Regatta Cup will feature student and alumni teams racing paddleboats around IU Southeast Lake, marking the event’s first race since the 1980s. Grab a teammate, channel your competitive spirit, and paddle your way to victory.

Saturday: IUS Fest

Saturday’s lineup is packed with family-friendly activities, including:

Trunk-or-treat

Touch-a-truck

Pumpkin painting

Spooky science experiments for kids

Learning booths

Food trucks

Alumni beer garden

IU Southeast’s Grenadier Volleyball team will also celebrate Senior Day with a noon match in the IU Southeast Activities Building. Admission is free for all events.

“We’re thrilled to welcome our alumni back and invite families from the community to join us in celebrating fall at IU Southeast,” said Joe Glover, vice chancellor for University Relations. “A big thank you to Duke Energy, Lisa Huber, and all our participants for making this event possible. We look forward to seeing as many people as possible from the region come together, show their IU pride, and enjoy the best of the season. There is something for everyone at IUS Fest, and I know families will not be disappointed in visiting the most beautiful regional college campus in Indiana.”

Meet the IUS Fest Royalty

Overseeing the festivities will be Queen Natalie Stewart, a senior from New Albany, IN, majoring in biology, and sophomore King Jacob Russell, a pre-nursing major from New Albany, IN.

Event Details

Date: October 25-26, 2024

October 25-26, 2024 Time: IUS Fest: Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

IUS Fest: Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Location: IU Southeast Campus (central parking lot off Grant Line Road, surrounding University Center North)

IU Southeast Campus (central parking lot off Grant Line Road, surrounding University Center North) Cost: Free, with food vouchers available on a first-come basis

Free, with food vouchers available on a first-come basis Rain or Shine: In the event of inclement weather, activities will move indoors

A map of the event will be available at the information booth near the clock tower at McCullough Plaza on Alumni Drive.

For more information, visit https://events.iu.edu/southeast/event/1527161-ius-fest or contact the IU Southeast Events Office at secevent@iu.edu.

